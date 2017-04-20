Harris pitched a scoreless ninth inning in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Angels. The dependable right-hander has not allowed a run in 6.2 innings over six appearances.

Harris was summoned after closer Ken Giles dispatched the hardest part of the Angels order in the eighth inning. By the time Harris entered the game, Houston had increased its lead to four runs and a save opportunity was no longer available. Had there been one, Harris would have been in line for a surprise save. Houston relievers have general roles, but manager A.J. Hinch doesn't have hard-and-fast rules for when he'll deploy them. As such, there may be times when guys Harris, Luke Gregerson or Chris Devenski close with a game on the line.