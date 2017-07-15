Play

Harris was placed on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Harris hasn't pitched since July 5, so this move can be backdated by three days. As such, Harris could miss as little as a week with this move and could return July 21 against Baltimore. Expect the Astros to announce a corresponding roster move sometime before Saturday night's game against the Twins.

