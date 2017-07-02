Harris allowed three runs on three hits and a walk over a third of an inning in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Yankees.

Harris entered with two men on and promptly served up a walk, single, then a 361-foot grand slam to Didi Gregorius. He and Chris Devenski have been the main relievers in high-leverage spots but Harris has allowed home runs in two consecutive appearances and his 6.43 ERA over the last seven is not confidence building. Houston's resilient offense took Harris off the hook Saturday but we'll be keeping an eye on manager A.J. Hinch's choices for high-leverage and eighth-inning work going forward.