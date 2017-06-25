Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Back in lineup Saturday
Gurriel is starting at first base and batting seventh Saturday in place of the injured Marwin Gonzalez (oblique).
Gonzalez and Gurriel are the only two first basemen on the Astros' roster, forcing the latter to be thrust into action on what was scheduled to be a day off. It will be the fifth consecutive start for the 33-year-old, who is pacing the red-hot Astros with a .311 batting average in June.
