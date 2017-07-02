Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Drives in four runs
Gurriel went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a two-run double during Saturday's win over the Yankees.
Gurriel's double was in the bottom of the eighth frame and plated the game-winning run. He's in the midst of a really nice fantasy run with five homers, 22 RBI, 17 runs, a .324 batting average and .898 OPS over the last 27 games. He's attached to a high-powered offense, and while he receives the odd day off, that should help Gurriel from wearing down as the season progresses.
