Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Drives in four Tuesday
Gurriel went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and four RBI in Tuesday's 16-4 rout of the Braves.
The whole Astros offense is sizzling right now and Gurriel's is one of the hottest bats of the bunch -- he's reeled off three straight three-hit performances, and over his last 11 games he's posted a .413/.413/.739 slash line with three homers, nine runs and 13 RBI.
