Gurriel finished 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, three runs and two RBI Sunday against the Yankees.

This stat line was almost a carbon copy of Saturday's effort, in which Gurriel also finished just a triple shy of the cycle. The first baseman's six RBI in that two-game span equaled his output from the previous 19 games combined, and he now sits at a respectable 10 homers and 21 doubles for the season.