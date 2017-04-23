Gurriel went 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI during Sunday's win over Tampa Bay.

After going 0-for-4 Saturday, Gurriel was back to work for his fantasy owners Sunday. He's sporting an active 15-for-32 stretch at the plate with five runs, three doubles, a home run and five RBI through his past nine games. While he's probably never going to turn heads with his power, Gurriel has the potential to be a solid contributor in the runs, RBI and batting average columns.