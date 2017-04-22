Gurriel went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's 6-3 win over the Rays. He's scored and driven in a run in each of the last three games.

Gurriel's offense started to pick up even before this recent three-game run. After starting the season 2-for-21 over his first six games, the Cuban has hit .500 (13-for-26) with five extra-base hits over the next eight. Gurriel told Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle that he'd been swinging at some bad pitches but is now working in the zone.