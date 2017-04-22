Gurriel went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's 6-3 win over the Rays. He's scored and driven in a run in each of the last three games.

Gurriel's offense started to pick up even before this recent three-game run. After starting the season 2-for-21 over his first six games, the Cuban has hit .500 (13-for-26) with five extra-base hits over the next eight. Gurriel told Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle that he'd been swinging at some bad pitches but is now working in the zone.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories