Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Hits first homer Tuesday
Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Angels.
He came out of the gates slowly, but the 32-year-old Cuban has now collected nine hits in his last six games to push his slash line on the season up to a semi-respectable .268/.286/.390. With A.J. Reed hitting just .238 in Triple-A, Gurriel's starting role at first base seems secure.
