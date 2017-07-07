Gurriel is not in Friday's lineup against the Blue Jays, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Gurriel will get the day off following six straight starts. In that span, he has gone 11-for-26 with two home runs and 10 RBI at the plate, including four multi-hit games. Marwin Gonzalez draws the start at first in his stead.