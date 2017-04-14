Gurriel is out of the lineup Friday against the A's.

Marwin Gonzalez will get an opportunity at first base against right-hander Kendall Graveman. Gurriel got off to a bit of a rocky start this season, going 2-for-21 in his first six games, but he's picked it up with six hits in his last three games (five singles). He remains the primary first baseman for Houston.