Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Out of lineup Friday
Gurriel is out of the lineup Friday against the A's.
Marwin Gonzalez will get an opportunity at first base against right-hander Kendall Graveman. Gurriel got off to a bit of a rocky start this season, going 2-for-21 in his first six games, but he's picked it up with six hits in his last three games (five singles). He remains the primary first baseman for Houston.
