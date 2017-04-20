Gurriel is out of Thursday's lineup against the Angels.

He is hitting .279, but has just two extra-base hits and one home run through 43 at-bats. The Astros will opt to keep Marwin Gonzalez's bat in the lineup against righty Matt Shoemaker following the return of Carlos Correa, but Gurriel still figures to get the start at first base most days going forward.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories