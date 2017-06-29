Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Sits Thursday
Gurriel is not in Thursday's lineup for the series finale against Oakland.
Gurriel has been mashing the ball this entire month, hitting .322/.323/.556 with four home runs, 14 RBI and 13 runs, but hasn't truly spent a game out of the lineup since June 19. Manager A.J. Hinch will give Gurriel a day off in favor of Marwin Gonzalez on Thursday.
