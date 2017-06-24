Gurriel is not in the lineup Saturday against the Mariners, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Following a rough start to the weekend series Friday in which he went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, Gurriel will get a day to clear his head. The 33-year-old is putting together a terrific month, slashing .311/.312/.527, but he'll give way to Marwin Gonzalez at first base for Saturday's contest.

