Puk was dominant over four innings in his debut for High-A Stockton in Monday night's win over Modesto, Meghan Camino of MiLB.com reports.

The 2016 first-round pick notched six strikeouts and allowed just two hits and one walk over his four frames, throwing 43 of his 59 pitches for strikes. Five of those whiffs came in succession, and the 22-year-old did not allow a hit after surrendering back-to-back singles in the first. Puk was impressive during his brief time with the A's this spring as well, striking out the side on nine pitches in his Feb. 28 debut versus the Indians before giving up a solo home run over one inning against the Mariners on March 5. The promising prospect was reassigned to minor-league camp later that day, but he could be headed for a relatively quick ascension through the organizational ranks if the admittedly early returns are any indication.