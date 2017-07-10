Athletics' A.J. Puk: Struggles in Futures Game
Puk allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning during Team USA's 7-6 win over Team World in Sunday's All-Star Futures Game.
The 22-year-old southpaw made things interesting in the ninth by allowing Team World to get to within 7-6 before getting Mauricio Dubon on a game-ending groundout. Double-A bats have been getting the best of Puk over his first three starts with Midland, as he's allowed nine earned runs on 11 hits and nine walks over 13.1 innings. However, given his body of work in his first two stops with the organization -- including his 150 strikeouts over just 107 minor-league frames -- Puk figures to turn things around in the second half of the season.
More News
-
Athletics' A.J. Puk: To represent A's at Futures Game•
-
Athletics' A.J. Puk: Moves up to Double-A•
-
Athletics' A.J. Puk: No-hits Lake Elsinore through 5.1 innings Monday•
-
Athletics' A.J. Puk: Dominant in first outing for High-A Stockton•
-
Athletics' A.J. Puk: Sent to minor league camp•
-
Athletics' A.J. Puk: Earns hold by striking out side Tuesday•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...