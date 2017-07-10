Puk allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning during Team USA's 7-6 win over Team World in Sunday's All-Star Futures Game.

The 22-year-old southpaw made things interesting in the ninth by allowing Team World to get to within 7-6 before getting Mauricio Dubon on a game-ending groundout. Double-A bats have been getting the best of Puk over his first three starts with Midland, as he's allowed nine earned runs on 11 hits and nine walks over 13.1 innings. However, given his body of work in his first two stops with the organization -- including his 150 strikeouts over just 107 minor-league frames -- Puk figures to turn things around in the second half of the season.