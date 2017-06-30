Puk was chosen as the Athletics' sole representative at the All-Star Futures Game in Miami on July 9, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

The towering southpaw was recently promoted to Double-A Midland and allowed three runs across seven innings in his RockHounds debut on June 19. While he was hit hard in his next start (four earned runs in one-third of an inning), Puk has impressed since being taken sixth overall in the 2016 MLB Draft, compiling an eye-popping 146 strikeouts in 101 minor-league innings along with a .197 BAA and 1.13 WHIP.