Athletics' A.J. Puk: To represent A's at Futures Game
Puk was chosen as the Athletics' sole representative at the All-Star Futures Game in Miami on July 9, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
The towering southpaw was recently promoted to Double-A Midland and allowed three runs across seven innings in his RockHounds debut on June 19. While he was hit hard in his next start (four earned runs in one-third of an inning), Puk has impressed since being taken sixth overall in the 2016 MLB Draft, compiling an eye-popping 146 strikeouts in 101 minor-league innings along with a .197 BAA and 1.13 WHIP.
More News
-
Athletics' A.J. Puk: Moves up to Double-A•
-
Athletics' A.J. Puk: No-hits Lake Elsinore through 5.1 innings Monday•
-
Athletics' A.J. Puk: Dominant in first outing for High-A Stockton•
-
Athletics' A.J. Puk: Sent to minor league camp•
-
Athletics' A.J. Puk: Earns hold by striking out side Tuesday•
-
Athletics' A.J. Puk: Stands out against hitters Friday•
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...