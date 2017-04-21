Athletics' Adam Rosales: Brings home two in win
Rosales went 1-for-4 with a pair of RBI and a run scored in the Athletics' 9-6 victory over the Mariners.
Rosales got Oakland on the board with an RBI single in the third inning and gave them a briefly-held lead in the fifth inning with a sacrifice fly. The 33-year-old is making the most of his increased playing time, as Thursday's contest raised his batting average to a career-best .296, which should help him get plenty of innings at shortstop until Marcus Semien (wrist) returns from the DL.
More News
-
Athletics' Adam Rosales: Rips homer Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Adam Rosales: Gets first start with Semien on DL•
-
Athletics' Adam Rosales: Laces RBI triple Sunday•
-
Athletics' Adam Rosales: In line for "super utility" role in 2017•
-
Athletics' Adam Rosales: Inks deal with Athletics•
-
Padres' Adam Rosales: Homers in win over Diamondbacks•
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...
-
Waiver Wire: Conforto's opening
With injuries starting to pile up already for the Mets, what are the chances Michael Conforto...
-
Could Jason Vargas be this good?
Jason Vargas has been the most surprising pitcher in Fantasy Baseball so far. Scott White discusses...
-
Don't give up on these six pitchers
Before you hit the 'drop' button, Chris Towers identifies six pitchers you should not give...
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...