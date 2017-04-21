Rosales went 1-for-4 with a pair of RBI and a run scored in the Athletics' 9-6 victory over the Mariners.

Rosales got Oakland on the board with an RBI single in the third inning and gave them a briefly-held lead in the fifth inning with a sacrifice fly. The 33-year-old is making the most of his increased playing time, as Thursday's contest raised his batting average to a career-best .296, which should help him get plenty of innings at shortstop until Marcus Semien (wrist) returns from the DL.

