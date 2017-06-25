Rosales went 2-for-5 with an RBI infield single, a double and two runs in Saturday's 10-2 win over the White Sox.

The veteran utility man has picked it up at the plate in June, with Saturday's production bringing his monthly average to .268. Rosales has also compiled nine RBI during the month, certainly a respectable figure for a player who sees part-time duty. While his sporadic playing time naturally caps his overall fantasy value, the 34-year-old has shown some decent pop this season while racking up 13 extra-base hits (10 doubles, three home runs) and driving in 22 runs over 193 plate appearances.