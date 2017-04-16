Rosales will start at shortstop and bat ninth in the order Sunday against the Astros, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Marcus Semien (wrist) landed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday as a result of a bone bruise, so manager Bob Melvin will give the veteran Rosales the first crack at replacing him in the starting five. At this stage of his career, the 33-year-old profiles better as a utility option. It wouldn't be surprising if Rosales is ultimately forced to share duties at shortstop with prospect Chad Pinder, who was recalled from Triple-A Nashville in correspondence with Semien's placement on the DL.