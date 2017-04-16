Athletics' Adam Rosales: Gets first start with Semien on DL
Rosales will start at shortstop and bat ninth in the order Sunday against the Astros, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Marcus Semien (wrist) landed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday as a result of a bone bruise, so manager Bob Melvin will give the veteran Rosales the first crack at replacing him in the starting five. At this stage of his career, the 33-year-old profiles better as a utility option. It wouldn't be surprising if Rosales is ultimately forced to share duties at shortstop with prospect Chad Pinder, who was recalled from Triple-A Nashville in correspondence with Semien's placement on the DL.
More News
-
Athletics' Adam Rosales: Laces RBI triple Sunday•
-
Athletics' Adam Rosales: In line for "super utility" role in 2017•
-
Athletics' Adam Rosales: Inks deal with Athletics•
-
Padres' Adam Rosales: Homers in win over Diamondbacks•
-
Padres' Adam Rosales: Slugs 10th homer in multi-hit effort•
-
Padres' Adam Rosales: Homers in win over Red Sox•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...