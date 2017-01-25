Rosales signed a one-year contract with Oakland on Tuesday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

The utility man returns to his former organization after spending last season with the Padres. Rosales provides another bat in a young Oakland lineup and could certainly compete for a starting spot out of spring training. The 33-year-old is coming off the most productive season of his career, in which he hit .239 and added 13 home runs over 105 games.