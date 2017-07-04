Rosales went 2-for-4 with a two-run single in Monday's 7-2 loss to the White Sox.

The veteran utility man erased an early 2-0 deficit with his second-inning hit that brought home Josh Phegley and Franklin Barreto. Despite usually being deployed out of the nine-hole, Rosales has shown a knack for some timely hitting this season, posting a .313 average with men in scoring position and driving in at least one run in six of his last eight starts.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories