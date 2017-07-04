Rosales went 2-for-4 with a two-run single in Monday's 7-2 loss to the White Sox.

The veteran utility man erased an early 2-0 deficit with his second-inning hit that brought home Josh Phegley and Franklin Barreto. Despite usually being deployed out of the nine-hole, Rosales has shown a knack for some timely hitting this season, posting a .313 average with men in scoring position and driving in at least one run in six of his last eight starts.