Rosales hit a two-run homer off Yu Darvish as part of a 2-for-3 effort against the Rangers on Tuesday.

While Rosales has generally been an inarguably poor hitter, he's coming off his finest MLB season, as he hit a career-high 13 homers in 248 at-bats for San Diego last year. He's off to a fairly slow start in his return to Oakland even with this homer, but Rosales projects to see a big share of playing time at shortstop as long as Marcus Semien (wrist) is on the DL.

