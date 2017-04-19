Athletics' Adam Rosales: Rips homer Tuesday
Rosales hit a two-run homer off Yu Darvish as part of a 2-for-3 effort against the Rangers on Tuesday.
While Rosales has generally been an inarguably poor hitter, he's coming off his finest MLB season, as he hit a career-high 13 homers in 248 at-bats for San Diego last year. He's off to a fairly slow start in his return to Oakland even with this homer, but Rosales projects to see a big share of playing time at shortstop as long as Marcus Semien (wrist) is on the DL.
More News
-
Athletics' Adam Rosales: Gets first start with Semien on DL•
-
Athletics' Adam Rosales: Laces RBI triple Sunday•
-
Athletics' Adam Rosales: In line for "super utility" role in 2017•
-
Athletics' Adam Rosales: Inks deal with Athletics•
-
Padres' Adam Rosales: Homers in win over Diamondbacks•
-
Padres' Adam Rosales: Slugs 10th homer in multi-hit effort•
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...