Rosales went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-3 win over the White Sox.

The veteran utility man launched a 387-foot shot in the ninth -- his first round tripper since May 14. Rosales has been productive with his playing time recently, hitting safely in seven of the last nine games in which he's logged at least one at-bat; he's compiled three doubles and eight RBI over that stretch.