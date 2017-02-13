Puk, the sixth overall pick in the 2016 first-year player draft, will be a non-roster invitee to spring training, David Schoenfield of ESPN.com reports.

The towering southpaw logged 32.2 innings of work across 10 starts last season at Short-A Vermont, posting an impressive 3.03 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 11.02 K/9 and a .185 average against. It was an encouraging start for a player viewed as a future ace, and he'll have a chance to take a significant step up in competition during the exhibition slate. Puk's control will be an aspect of his game to particularly monitor, as he posted a 3.31 BB/9 over his modest minor league stint last season.