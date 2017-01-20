Athletics' Alejandro De Aza: Inks minor league deal with A's
De Aza signed a minor league deal with the A's on Friday, MLB.com's Jane Lee reports.
He posted a .205/.297/.321 slash line with six home runs and four steals in 267 plate appearances with the Mets last year, so it's not surprising he was forced to settle for a minor league pact. The A's don't have a particularly impressive collection of outfielders, but De Aza will still need to catch a few breaks in order to see significant playing time in the majors this season.
