Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Could require season-ending surgery
Triggs may need season-ending hip surgery, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Triggs has been out since early June with a left hip strain, and an MRI revealed structural damage, including a tear in the labrum. The team is still hopeful that Triggs will respond positively to the cortisone shot that he received two weeks ago, but it hasn't had the immediate impact that the right-hander wanted. If he does indeed undergo surgery, he would likely recover in six months, giving him ample time to rehab before spring training.
More News
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Cortisone shot on tap•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: MRI reveals structural damage•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Heads to disabled list with hip strain•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Crushed by Rays on Friday•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Hammered by Nats•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Poor defense results in fourth loss•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...