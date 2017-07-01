Triggs may need hip surgery, which would end his 2017 season, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Triggs has been out since early June with a left hip strain while the MRI revealed structural damage, including a tear in the labrum. The team is still hopeful that Triggs will respond positively to the cortisone shot that he received two weeks ago, but it hasn't had the immediate impact that the right-hander wanted. If he does indeed undergo surgery, he would likely recover in six months, giving him ample time to rehab before spring training.