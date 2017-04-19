Triggs (3-0) gave up a pair of unearned runs on three hits while striking out five over six innings in Tuesday's win over Texas.

Three starts into the season, Triggs is sitting on a 0.00 ERA (and a 0.85 WHIP), as all three runs off him have been unearned. However, he also posted just a 4:4 K:BB in his first two starts, so this hasn't exactly been a dominant run. Nonetheless, Triggs does a good job at keeping the ball on the ground, generates some whiffs and generally doesn't issue too many walks, so he should remain a credible fantasy starter even if these elite stats are a mirage.