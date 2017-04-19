Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Keeps ERA zeroed out
Triggs (3-0) gave up a pair of unearned runs on three hits while striking out five over six innings in Tuesday's win over Texas.
Three starts into the season, Triggs is sitting on a 0.00 ERA (and a 0.85 WHIP), as all three runs off him have been unearned. However, he also posted just a 4:4 K:BB in his first two starts, so this hasn't exactly been a dominant run. Nonetheless, Triggs does a good job at keeping the ball on the ground, generates some whiffs and generally doesn't issue too many walks, so he should remain a credible fantasy starter even if these elite stats are a mirage.
More News
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Stifles Royals over six innings Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Picks up win in season debut Thursday•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Struggles in final exhibition start•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Hit hard in Monday start•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Appears to win spot in rotation•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Solid over five innings Wednesday•
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...