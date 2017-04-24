Triggs said he didn't have the same feel for his cutter Sunday as he did in his first three starts, Joe Stiglich of NBC Sports California reports.

The regression monster came for Triggs on Sunday -- the M's touched him up for six runs on five hits over 4.2 innings. He issued a bases-loaded walk and later served up a grand slam to Taylor Motter in the top of the third inning. Triggs hadn't allowed a run in his first three starts of the season (17.2 innings), with heavy usage of the cutter being an important part of that success. He will face another tough test next week in a road matchup against the Astros.