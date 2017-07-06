Triggs (hip) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Thursday.

Marcus Semien was activated from the disabled list Thursday, meaning that a 40-man roster spot needed to be cleared to allow him to come back. Triggs was the easy choice, as he still seems to be several weeks away from getting his throwing program ramped up enough to sniff regular action again. No word has come forth yet on whether or not his injury will require surgery, either, but more information on that front should come forth as he attempts to rehab the issue in the next week or so.