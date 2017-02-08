Triggs will begin spring training as the likely fifth starter for Oakland, Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Triggs was already the front runner heading into spring training, but Daniel Mengden's recent foot surgery solidifies this role. He made six starts for the A's last season, in which he went 1-1 with a 2.81 ERA. At this point, only Jesse Hahn and Raul Alcantara pose outside threats for the final spot in the rotation. A stiff back sidelined Triggs at the end of the 2016 campaign, but he is expected to be healthy entering spring training.