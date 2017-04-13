Triggs (2-0) tossed six shutout innings Wednesday, scattering four hits and a walk while striking out three in an 8-3 win over the Royals.

The 28-year-old righty is off to a flying start to 2017 and has yet to give up an earned run through his first 11.2 innings, but Triggs' 4:4 K:BB suggests his luck won't hold for too much longer. His next trip to the mound will come Monday at home against the Rangers.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories