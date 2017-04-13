Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Stifles Royals over six innings Wednesday
Triggs (2-0) tossed six shutout innings Wednesday, scattering four hits and a walk while striking out three in an 8-3 win over the Royals.
The 28-year-old righty is off to a flying start to 2017 and has yet to give up an earned run through his first 11.2 innings, but Triggs' 4:4 K:BB suggests his luck won't hold for too much longer. His next trip to the mound will come Monday at home against the Rangers.
