Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Tests hip out during catch sessions
Triggs (hip) was able to play catch Monday and Tuesday, but it has yet to be determined if he'll require season-ending surgery to address his injury, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The catch sessions have been little more than tests to see how his hip responds to the activity, so even if Triggs is able to steer clear of surgery, it will still likely be several weeks before he ramps up his throwing program. Triggs has been out for just under a month and will remain without a definitive return timetable until a verdict on surgery is rendered.
