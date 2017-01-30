Triggs (back) will be used as a starter in spring training, Susan Sussler of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Triggs held a 2.81 ERA in six starts for the Oakland last season. He also made 18 relief appearances, where he wasn't nearly as sharp. The 27-year-old finished the season with a 4.31 ERA in 56.1 innings, posting a 8.8 K/9 strikeout rate and a 2.1 BB/9 walk rate. Triggs is not yet locked into a rotation spot, as Oakland has a few options at the back end of the rotation, but if he begins spring in strong form, he could be a favorite.