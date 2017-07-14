Triggs underwent left hip surgery to repair a torn labrum Thursday and will miss the rest of the season, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Surgery had been a possibility for Triggs since he was diagnosed with structural damage back in June and finally decided to undergo the procedure after further medical evaluation. The right-hander put together a productive start to the 2017 campaign, posting a 2.64 ERA over 10 starts, but faltered over his next two outings before he was shut down. He'll begin the long road to recovery this offseason with the hopes of returning to the mound sometime before spring training of 2018.