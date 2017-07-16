Treinen was shipped Sunday from the Nationals to the Athletics along with prospects Jesus Luzardo and Sheldon Neuse in exchange for relievers Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.

Treinen was the first reliever to ride the Nationals' closing carousel this season, losing his job in mid-April after allowing runs in four of his first seven appearances. Things haven't gotten much better for Treinen since he transitioned back to setup duties, as he's still sitting on an abysmal 5.73 ERA and 1.62 WHIP over 37.2 innings. While 2017 has been a disaster for the right-hander, he's shown the ability to be a solid contributor in the past, as evidenced by the 2.28 ERA and 63 strikeouts he churned out in 67 innings a season earlier. He'll likely work in middle relief for the Athletics initially, but if Treinen can start generating more groundballs and scale back his .377 BABIP, he could very well salvage his season in Oakland and emerge as a useful member of the bridge to closer Santiago Casilla.