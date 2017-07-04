Wahl (shoulder) said Tuesday that he expects to throw off a mound next week, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Wahl has been playing catch off flat ground for about a week, so the move to mound work would represent a step forward in the recovery process. The rookie has been sidelined since late May with the strained right shoulder and could be headed back to Triple-A Nashville when he's activated from the 10-day disabled list.