Athletics' Bobby Wahl: Could throw off mound next week
Wahl (shoulder) said Tuesday that he expects to throw off a mound next week, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Wahl has been playing catch off flat ground for about a week, so the move to mound work would represent a step forward in the recovery process. The rookie has been sidelined since late May with the strained right shoulder and could be headed back to Triple-A Nashville when he's activated from the 10-day disabled list.
