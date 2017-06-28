Athletics' Bobby Wahl: Plays catch Tuesday
Wahl (shoulder) played catch Tuesday for the first time since his injury, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
The 25-year-old rookie logged only seven appearances this season before hitting the disabled list with his shoulder strain May 24. Wahl had recently responded well to a cortisone shot in the area of the injury, so Tuesday's development appears to be an indication that the arrow continues pointing up on his recovery. Wahl would likely progress to throwing a bullpen session as his next step, although how quickly that might transpire is still to be decided.
