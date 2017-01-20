Athletics' Brett Eibner: Designated for assignment
Eibner was designated for assignment on Friday, MLB.com's Jane Lee reports.
The A's needed to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Santiago Casilla, and Eibner was the casualty. He was a productive hitter at Triple-A for both the Royals and A's last year, but posted just a 65 wRC+ in 208 plate appearances in the big leagues. He is now seventh on the organizational outfield depth chart, and should struggle to see significant playing time in 2017.
