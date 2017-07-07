Maxwell went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Thursday's win over Seattle.

Maxwell has gone 14-for-40 with six RBI and six runs through 11 games since his latest recall to the majors. He's sporting a .305/.379/.407 slash line for the year and projects to receive consistent playing time going forward. He's currently providing serviceable fantasy numbers in deep settings, and particularly in two-catcher formats.