Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Day off Friday
Maxwell is out of the lineup against the Mariners on Friday.
Maxwell receives a standard day off following three consecutive starts. Ryan Lavarnway earns the start behind the plate in his stead, while batting ninth in the order.
More News
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Continues showcasing upside•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Productive day at plate Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Day off Thursday•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...