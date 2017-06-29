Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Day off Thursday
Maxwell is out of the lineup for Thursday's series finale against the Astros.
Maxwell started the first two games of this series behind the plate, and the 26-year-old will get a regular day off. In his place, Josh Phegley will catch Daniel Gossett and bat seventh.
