Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Gets nod behind dish Monday
Maxwell is starting at catcher and batting eighth against the Rangers, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Maxwell, who was called up from Triple-A earlier Monday to replace the injured Kendall Graveman, will get his first start of the year behind the plate. He appeared in 33 games with the A's last season (starting 25 at catcher), slashing .283/.337/.402 across 92 at-bats.
