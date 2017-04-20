Maxwell is headed back to Triple-A Nashville, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Though the move isn't official yet, it appears Maxwell will be optioned back to Triple-A Nashville before Thursday's game against the Mariners. The move is most likely to make room for Cesar Valdez, who is needed to start in place of Kendall Graveman (shoulder) on Thursday. Maxwell was 2-for-5 in two starts with the A's.