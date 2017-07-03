Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Heads to bench Monday
Maxwell is not in the lineup Monday against the White Sox, Joe Stiglich of NBC Sports California reports.
As usual, Maxwell will head to the bench for a night contest ahead Tuesday's matinee start. Josh Phegley will draw the start behind the dish in his absence.
