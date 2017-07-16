Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Hits bench Sunday
Maxwell is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
After striking out in all three of his at-bats Saturday, Maxwell will sit out for the first time in the series while Josh Phegley handles the catching duties. The Athletics' decision to designate Stephen Vogt for assignment in late June cleared up a regular role for Maxwell behind the plate, and he's generally acquitted himself well with the increased at-bats. Since Vogt received the pink slip, Maxwell has gone 13-for-45 (.289 average) with four extra-base knocks and a 9:15 BB:K.
