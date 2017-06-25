Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Not in Sunday's lineup
Maxwell gets the day off Sunday against the White Sox.
Maxwell went 3-for-5 with two runs during Saturday's contest and will get his first day off since coming up to the A's on Thursday. In his place, Josh Phegley earns the start behind the plate.
