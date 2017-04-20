Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Officially returns to Triple-A
Maxwell was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.
As expected, Maxwell turned out to be the roster casualty when the A's needed room on the roster for Thursday's starting pitcher Cesar Valdez. The 26-year-old only logged five at-bats during his brief time in Oakland, but he did pick up a pair of hits in that time. He'll look to build off that success in his return to the Sounds.
More News
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Headed back to minors•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Raps out two hits Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Gets nod behind dish Monday•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Optioned to minors Sunday•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Still in contention for backup catcher spot•
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas make cases
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...