Maxwell was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.

As expected, Maxwell turned out to be the roster casualty when the A's needed room on the roster for Thursday's starting pitcher Cesar Valdez. The 26-year-old only logged five at-bats during his brief time in Oakland, but he did pick up a pair of hits in that time. He'll look to build off that success in his return to the Sounds.

